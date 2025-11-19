Man Utd want to hijack Liverpool’s deal to sign Marc Guehi

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to hijack Liverpool’s deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per the Daily Mail.

With the player’s current deal expiring at the end of the season, and him having already made it clear that he has no intention of signing an extension as he seeks a new challenge, the Englishman’s future has continued to be a subject of speculation in recent months.

Liverpool came very close to securing his service last summer on deadline day, and the player even passed his medical. However, the Eagles eventually blocked the move as they couldn’t find a suitable replacement in time.

Now, the Daily Mail report that with Harry Maguire in a similar contract situation as Guehi at Man Utd, they have started planning to buy a new centre-back to replace the former Leicester City star.

The Red Devils have made contact with Maguire to extend his deal, but haven’t been able to progress in talks to finalise the operation. As a result, United have started looking at Guehi to sign him for free next summer.

It has been suggested that although Liverpool failed to buy Guehi last summer, they remain keen on signing him. But it appears United are bracing to hijack Liverpool’s deal.

Guehi to Man Utd

Having showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, Guehi has established himself as a key player in the England national team’s starting line-up.

The 25-year-old has even helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and Community Shield. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in reading the game, and also excellent in defensive contributions.

Although he isn’t the tallest of centre-backs, the Crystal Palace star is good in the air. In 18 appearances across all competitions, the defender has made three goal contributions and kept eight clean sheets thus far this season.

Guehi, valued at around £44m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Liverpool in this race.