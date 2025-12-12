Liverpool interested in signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain next year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be on the way out of the club as early as in January after expressing his dissatisfaction at being benched in the last few matches and also adding that he feels thrown under the bus by the Reds.

Arne Slot dropped him from the squad that took on Inter Milan earlier this week and many believe the Brighton & Hove Albion fixture at the weekend could be his last for Liverpool before he flies off for the AFCON, and possibly leaves in the winter.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as a replacement for Mohamed Salah with the 23-year-old impressing in Ligue 1 over the last few months, also winning the treble in the process.

Manchester United are also interested in signing Barcola from PSG and are prepared to use Marcus Rashford as a bargaining chip, owing to the French outfit’s interest in the Englishman, who is excelling on loan at Barcelona this year.

Semenyo likely to be prioritised by Liverpool

Bradley Barcola is valued at £60 million by Paris Saint-Germain, whereas Antoine Semenyo, another player Liverpool have considered signing as Mohamed Salah’s replacement has a £65 million release clause.

Semenyo has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool as well as Manchester City ahead of a proposed switch in January, but the 25-year-old has yet to pick between the two sides given that their contract offers are identical.

If he ends up picking Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions will opt in favour of signing Semenyo over Barcola owing to his experience in the Premier League and more importantly, his availability during the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to let Barcola leave midseason as they hope to defend the three titles they won last season, whereas a key man’s departure in January might also not give them enough time to sign a replacement.