Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios

Manchester United are preparing a formal £86m offer to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, according to Fichajes.

Barrios came through Real Madrid’s academy before crossing the city to join Atlético Madrid in 2017. After arriving at Los Rojiblancos, his rise was rapid, culminating in a first-team promotion at the start of 2023.

He proved his value last season as a trusted squad member, clocking up 41 appearances in all competitions. That influence has only grown this season, with the midfielder featuring in 18 of Atlético’s 19 LaLiga matches and every one of their six Champions League outings.

With competition already fierce in central areas, Barrios was initially asked to fill multiple roles, but he has since settled into his preferred position. The second pivot spot has been rotated between skipper Koke, Johnny Cardoso, and Conor Gallagher, who recently signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Across the campaign, the Spaniard has impressed with his tireless energy, sharp distribution, creativity and ability to read danger, qualities that have earned widespread praise and sparked interest from a number of clubs, including Man Utd.

It appears the Red Devils are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as Fichajes claims that the English giants are preparing an audacious formal £86m offer for the transfer of Barrios to Old Trafford.

Revamp

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are looking to revamp their midfield, and the club’s sporting directors have given a nod on the four-cap Spain international as a viable option to aid their attacking style of play.

While the 22-year-old’s arrival will depend on the club’s new permanent manager next season, with Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi being eyed, there’s a belief that the midfielder’s technical qualities would be appealing to either of the coaches, according to the report.

Former United midfielder and the club’s newly installed interim head coach, Michael Carrick, will oversee the final 17 fixtures of the season as he attempts to steer the Red Devils back into Champions League contention.

His time will also give a few fringe players a chance at redemption, particularly in midfield. Manuel Ugarte has not lived up to expectations, and Kobbie Mainoo did not impress after a rare start against Brighton. Carrick will hope to get the best out of them, as either or both, as well as Casemiro, will need to make way for fresh new midfielders to join the squad next summer.