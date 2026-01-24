Man Utd in race with Arsenal to sign Etta Eyong



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could compete with Arsenal to sign Levante striker Etta Eyong at the end of the campaign.

The Cameroon international has had a decent season in the Spanish top-flight, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists from 18 appearances.

His progress has attracted interest from elite European sides, and Jacobs claims that United and Arsenal are among English clubs, who are exploring a move for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are likewise interested in Eyong, who recently represented Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bigger challenge

Eyong signed for Levante from Villarreal for just £2.6 million last summer with a huge sell-on clause. He had a good start to his career with regular goal contributions, but he has gone off the boil in recent months.

The striker has not scored or assisted since November, which has coincided with Levante dropping into the relegation places in La Liga. Regardless of their status, Eyong could pursue a bigger challenge next summer.

The Cameroonian has a release clause worth £26 million for Spanish clubs, but that increases to £35 million for Premier League sides. United and Arsenal have been linked with his services, but neither may make an offer.

Arsenal are determined to win regular trophies under Mikel Arteta’s guidance and may prefer a marquee signing such as Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez instead of Eyong, who has yet to find consistency at the highest level.

The same can be said for Man United too. The Red Devils already have a striker with immense potential in Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League after his summer move from RB Leipzig.

United may ideally want a proven marksman to compete with the former Leipzig man. Eyong has caught the eye with his strong physical presence and pace on the counter-attack, but his numbers are not overly impressive.

They could improve with a move to a bigger club in the summer. The speculation linking Arsenal and United could be agent-driven. His representative could be working behind the scenes to secure an elite club for him.