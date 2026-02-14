Liverpool ‘monitoring’ AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic over summer move

Liverpool are keeping tabs on AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic over a possible summer move, according to Nicolo Schira.

Pulisic is no stranger to the Premier League, having joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 just before the club were handed a transfer ban. During his four seasons in west London, he made 145 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

The USA international was also part of the squad that won the Champions League, beating Manchester City. He later moved to AC Milan in a bid to reignite his career following a challenging final couple of years at Stamford Bridge — a decision that has paid off.

In the current campaign, the 27-year-old, valued at £52m by Transfermarkt, has recorded 12 goal contributions in 20 appearances, prompting renewed transfer interest ahead of next summer’s window.

In recent days, the winger has been linked with several Premier League clubs by Football Talk, citing various sources reporting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The latest Premier League club to join the race for Pulisic is Liverpool, according to Nicolo Schira, who claims that the Premier League’s defending champions are ‘monitoring’ the former Chelsea man.

Prolific forward

Pulisic has a year left on his contract at San Siro, with an option for another year. While he’s happy at Milan, the club have been reluctant to extend his contract with the Reds, now keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a possible move, according to the report.

The USMNT captain has recorded double figures in goals since his move to Milan, netting 15 goals in his first season and 16 in the recently concluded campaign.

Liverpool’s hope of securing Champions League football received a timely boost with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in midweek.

With both Manchester United and Chelsea dropping points, the Reds capitalised to close the gap in the race for a top-five finish as they made the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Following Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brighton, Liverpool’s league schedule presents a significant opportunity to achieve a top-four finish, as they’re set to face three of the Premier League’s bottom-four clubs—Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Should Champions League football be secured, a move for Pulisic could give them the edge over other rivals in securing the winger’s signature.