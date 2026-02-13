Martin Odegaard was seen ‘limping heavily’ after Brentford draw

Arsenal have been handed another worrying injury concern after Mikel Arteta picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday night.

The result in West London saw the Gunners drop more points, trimming their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points. With a daunting trip to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in April still to come, the title race is delicately poised.

Injuries are now compounding Arsenal’s concerns, and Ødegaard is the latest to add to Mikel Arteta’s growing list of fitness issues.

The 27-year-old was introduced at half-time in place of an ineffective Eberechi Eze and immediately brought greater control and creativity to Arsenal’s play. His impact was evident when the visitors took the lead shortly after the hour, with Noni Madueke scoring.

However, Brentford responded 10 minutes later via Keane Lewis-Potter, and despite late pressure, Arteta’s side were unable to find a decisive winner.

The Norwegian appeared to strain his knee while trying to block Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal and required treatment on the pitch before making his way off. Football London’s Ryan Taylor has now provided an update on the situation.

Blow

According to the journalist, Odegaard was seen ‘limping heavily’ as he passed through the mixed zone before boarding the Arsenal team bus after the game.

Arsenal’s injury problems have been a recurring theme all season, but the situation is now intensifying at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Mikel Merino is expected to miss ‘a number of weeks’ following foot surgery, while Kai Havertz is sidelined for ‘weeks’ with a muscular issue. Ethan Nwaneri is out on loan with no recall clause, and Eberechi Eze has yet to rediscover the form that made him so influential at Crystal Palace.

That leaves Ødegaard as the only natural option in the number 10 role, and if the captain is forced into a spell on the sidelines as well, Arsenal’s creative output could take a significant hit.

His availability for the upcoming fixtures is now uncertain. The Gunners welcome Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday before travelling to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Arsenal fans will now hope the issue is not serious as they await an official update from Mikel Arteta in his pre-Wigan presser on Friday.