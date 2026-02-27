Man Utd want Pape Gueye to replace Casemiro



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United have identified Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye as an ideal replacement for outgoing star Casemiro during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are preparing for a big change in the midfield department at the end of the campaign. Casemiro is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of June. A replacement will be pursued for the 2026/27 season.

Several big names have been linked with Man United and Foot Mercato now claim that Gueye is ‘highly regarded’ by the Red Devils. He is viewed as an ‘ideal replacement’ for Casemiro and a ‘very tempting’ offer could be made.

Surprise link

United made four top-notch signings during the last summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively, and have proved fine acquisitions in the final third.

Striker Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper Senne Lammens were recruited from RB Leipzig and Antwerp overseas. The duo have also played a notable part for the Red Devils, who are pushing for a return to Champions League football next campaign.

The midfield department could be the prime area of focus in the summer. Casemiro is guaranteed to depart when his contract concludes, while Manuel Ugarte could also move on, having failed to secure a regular starting berth for the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo’s re-emergence has meant that Ugarte has been a regular on the substitutes’ bench. Hence, United may require more than one fresh solution in the centre of the park next season, and Gueye could be seen as a rotational player in the squad.

A marquee midfielder could be signed alongside the Senegalese star. Gueye, who was previously with Marseille in Ligue 1, has made vast improvement since his switch to Villarreal. He has impressed with his duel-winning ability and ball recoveries.

Villarreal have reportedly placed a £52 million price tag on the player, but the Red Devils will no doubt seek a discount on the fee for the 27-year-old as they may make a higher outlay on a marquee midfielder such as Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson this summer.