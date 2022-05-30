Arsenal have asked about Barcelona’s Memphis Depay



Arsenal have asked about the possibility of signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer, Spanish publication Sport (today’s edition, page 11) reports.

The Gunners are likely to pursue a couple of marquee forward signings ahead of next season, and they have already been linked with Gabriel Jesus and Victor Osimhen.

Depay has been another player on their radar for some time, and Sport report that the Gunners have asked for information over the Dutchman’s availability this summer.

The 28-year-old’s current contract with the Blaugrana expires in 13 months’ time, and he could be on the move as the Spanish club need to balance their financial books.

However, manager Xavi Hernandez values Depay’s versatility and wants a replacement first. If Barcelona decide to sell him, he could be available for €20 million (£17m).

Our view:

Arsenal played above their initial expectations in the Premier League last season, but they will still be disappointed, having finished two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

A Champions League spot seemed in their grasp until late defeats. The lack of sufficient big-game experience cost them. Manager Mikel Arteta will want to address the concern ahead of next season.

Depay would be a quality addition to the ranks. He started his career as a genuine left-winger, but over the past few years, he has been transformed into a centre-forward capable of scoring regular goals.

The Dutchman started his Barcelona career brightly with eight goals and two assists until November last year, but was then sidelined for nearly three months with hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries.

He netted five more goals after his comeback in late February, but was largely in-and-out of the line-up.

With the fierce competition for places at Camp Nou, a move elsewhere could be a possible solution. It is not a surprise that the Gunners are interested, given Arteta’s preference for more mobile strikers.

With a low transfer fee and affordable wages, Depay could bolster the Gunner’s strikeforce while also allowing them to save funds for another marquee striker, who is younger with room for improvement.