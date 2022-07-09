Chelsea handed boost in signing Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea have been handed a boost in signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski following by an update from Bild’s Christian Falk.

The Blues are currently on the verge of landing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, but they are still open to pursuing another forward during the transfer window.

Lewandowski was linked with Chelsea towards the end of May and Falk has now said that they are one of the clubs under the consideration of the Poland international.

It is revealed that the 33-year-old marksman would prefer a move to either Chelsea or Barcelona this summer instead of staying with the reigning German champions.

Our view:

It is widely known that Lewandowski prefers a move to Barcelona this summer, but the Catalan giants are yet to meet the reported £42 million valuation set by Bayern.

Even if they are willing to do so, Bayern would want the majority of the fee paid up front. It is unclear whether the Blaugrana can manage that amid their financial problems.

This could provide Chelsea with an opportunity to enter the race. The Blues have been yearning for 20-plus goal scorer since the departure of Eden Hazard few years ago.

Lewandowski would provide a massive upgrade and potentially transform them into title contenders. He has netted 40 or more goals for seven straight seasons at Bayern.

Signing him would be a huge statement from new owner Todd Boehly, who appears prepared to back manager Thomas Tuchel with a big spending spree this summer.

Chelsea have previously been guilty of paying hefty transfer fees on players that have not suited their system. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are among examples.

They need to be clever with their spending this time around, and need to find the right players that could edge them closer to challenging for the Premier League crown.