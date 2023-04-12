Ridle Baku very open to leaving Wolfsburg with Arsenal keen

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku is ‘very open’ to leaving his club this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in the German Bundesliga and Plettenberg reports that he has the dream of moving to the Premier League.

The journalist added that the right-back in on the shortlist of Arsenal and could be signed for around £13 million in the summer transfer window.

Back-up

Arsenal currently have Ben White as the first-choice right-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu has been the deputy for most of the season but he is currently injured.

Tomiyasu is primed to return in pre-season following his knee surgery but a delay in the process could see the Gunners look into a deal for Wolfsburg’s Baku.

The Mainz-born star has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit. In his 29 appearances this season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist.

Defensively, he has also been solid. As per WhoScored.com, the 25-year-old has registered 1.5 tackles, 1.6 clearances per game while winning 3.9 duels.

Hence, he could be a good acquisition for Mikel Arteta’s side in case Tomiyasu fails to prove his fitness when he returns to training at some stage in pre-season.

At £13 million, he would represent a bargain signing for Arsenal, who will want to pay more attention to their midfield department in the next transfer window.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been nailed-on starters for the Gunners when fit and available but behind them, there is not much quality for now.

Jorginho has fared decently but Arteta may want to add fresh young faces to the squad this summer.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice seems the priority target for Arsenal but it has been revealed lately that they are monitoring Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Arsenal are set for a big summer ahead as they prepare for their return to the Champions League next season.