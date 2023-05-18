Chelsea really want to sign Inter Milan star Andre Onana

According to Italian website Inter Live, Chelsea really want to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window.

The London giants are expected to pursue a new shot-stopper ahead of next season and it has been reported that Onana is the number one priority for the hierarchy.

It is now revealed by Inter Live that Chelsea have failed to convince Inter to accept a swap deal for Onana. They have already offered the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Edouard Mendy.

The same source claim that the Blues are now planning to propose a dry exchange involving Mateo Kovacic but Inter are expected to turn down that proposal too.

Inter Milan are keen to retain Onana next season unless Chelsea make a transfer offer which is hard to refuse.

Difficult deal

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as the regular goalkeeping choices but both have been prone to making mistakes over the campaign.

Onana would be a perfect signing for Chelsea but they are not in a position to spend big after their extravagant spending of over £600 million in the last 12 months.

Hence, the Blues are planning to negotiate swap deals for their main targets but it seems Inter have no desire to lose Onana unless they receive a lucrative transfer fee.

Onana has kept a stunning 19 clean sheets from 38 appearances for Inter since his free transfer from Ajax last summer.

The former Cameroon star has also excelled with his distribution and ability to command in the box. It has been previously reported that Inter value him at £40 million.

Chelsea may have no choice but to negotiate a straight-cash deal for Onana but the big question mark is whether Inter will consider selling him during the summer.

Inter are on course to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four Serie A finish and they could also go on to win the club competition against Manchester City.

With the late financial boost, they may decide to keep Onana and offload someone else to balance the books.