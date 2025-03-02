Arsenal willing to pay release clause to sign Nico Williams



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are prepared to pay the release clause to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The Gunners are expected to spend big during the next transfer window and a versatile winger could be one of the priorities.

Williams has been linked with the club for the past year. Fichajes claim that the Spaniard has been identified as the ideal player to bolster the wide attacking department.

The London giants are prepared to meet the £48 million release clause to sign Williams, who has been hailed as ‘fantastic‘ by Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho.

Top-class

Williams had a sensational 2023/24 campaign with Bilbao. He registered 8 goals and 16 assists from 39 appearances for the La Liga outfit and helped them win the Copa Del Rey title. The Spaniard went on to impress for his national team at the European Championship and scored in the 2-1 win over England in the final.

Despite this, Williams opted against a transfer last summer, but he is likely to move on this time around. The 22-year-old has not been at his best this campaign with only 13 goal contributions amid injuries, but this should not deter his suitors.

Arsenal are ready to revive their pursuit and could aim for an early summer deal. Williams has largely operated from the left wing in the last 18 months at Bilbao, but he is also comfortable from the right flank.

Manager Mikel Arteta may see the Spaniard as an option for both roles. Arsenal are now in a strong position to recruit him, considering the interest from Barcelona has faded over recent months.

With the fine form of Raphinha alongside Lamine Yamal, Williams may struggle to secure a starting berth. At Arsenal, he could get the nod over Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

Arsenal could go on a La Liga spending spree this summer. Aside from Williams, they could also recruit Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia before next season.