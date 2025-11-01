Chelsea ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Blues have splashed big money since Todd Boehly’s takeover, with most of their spending aimed at reinforcing the midfield. They purchased Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, making them two of the most expensive transfers in British football history.

Moreover, the West London club have Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos. So, on paper, Chelsea are well-resourced in the midfield department.

However, Lavia has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Essugo has been out injured since the start of this season. Furthermore, Fernandez has been linked with a move away in recent times.

Therefore, it appears Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to sign a new midfielder. A Spanish report (via Fichajes) state that Camavinga is on their radar and they are ‘preparing an offer’ of around £66m to purchase him in January.

Camavinga has been a key player for Los Blancos since joining from Stade Rennais, but he lost his prominence during the early stages of this season due to injury. So, Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him.

However, the Spanish giants still consider him a key player and don’t want to let him leave. If they are eventually forced to cash-in, they don’t want to listen to any proposals under £70m, with the 22-year-old’s current contract running until 2029.

Camavinga to Chelsea

Camavinga is a left-footed player, and Chelsea don’t have a left-footed option in the engine room. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Frenchman possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Apart from Chelsea, it has recently been reported that Manchester United and Liverpool have also expressed their interest in signing the Real Madrid star. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.