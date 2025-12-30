Chelsea join race to sign Bologna forward Santiago Castro

Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly rated Argentine centre-forward Santiago Castro from Bologna, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since arriving from Argentine outfit Vélez Sarsfield in January 2024, Castro has emerged as a standout figure in Serie A. He ended last season with 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions for I Rossoblù and has remained central to Bologna’s momentum this term, registering six goal involvements for Vincenzo Italiano’s side as they push for European qualification.

Those displays have not only attracted club interest but also earned recognition at the international level, with the 21-year-old receiving his first senior call-up to Argentina’s star-studded La Albiceleste squad in March.

Although he is under contract at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara until 2028, Bologna face a challenge keeping hold of the versatile forward amid interest from several clubs, with Football Talk revealing Everton’s interest in recent weeks.

The latest club to join the race for Castro is Chelsea, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Club World Cup champions have expressed interest in signing the Argentine forward in 2026.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a forward with remarkable potential, with Football Talk reporting in March that the youngster is highly regarded and has even been dubbed ‘Mini Lautaro’.

‘Mini Lautaro’

It appears Bologna, who have now placed a steep price tag on the youngster, are well aware of his qualities and potential to develop into an even better player, as Konur claims the Rossoblù have inserted a valuation of £34-43m on the Argentine centre-forward.

However, Chelsea are set to face a fierce battle for Castro’s signature, as several clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Juventus, and Inter Milan, are also keen to sign the youngster, according to the report.

The Blues currently have an array of centre-forward options on their books, having already brought in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in the summer.

They have also finalised agreements for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to arrive next year, with Marc Guiu and academy youngster Shumaira Mheuka still at Stamford Bridge.

While they have shown attacking profligacies, particularly in their recent Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, where they could only convert one of their 19 attempts, the centre-forward position looks well-stacked. Instead, the club should prioritise other positions, such as the backline, which has been a major concern since Maresca took over.