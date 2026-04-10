Man Utd in battle with Liverpool over deal to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

The Red Devils are expected to bring in one — and possibly two — midfielders in the upcoming summer window, particularly after Casemiro confirmed his departure at the end of the season.

They have been linked with several options, with Football Talk recently reporting United’s interest in Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Khephren Thuram.

The latest player to emerge on their radar is Stiller, who has impressed since joining Stuttgart from TSG Hoffenheim in 2023.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move away during the previous summer window. Still, it remained with Stuttgart and has since enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, registering one goal and providing ten assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Now, according to Fussballdaten, Man Utd and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 1in midfielder next summer.

For the Red Devils, the 13-time Premier League champions, have been closely monitoring Stiller this season ahead of his potential transfer to Old Trafford next season, according to the report.

On the other hand, the report adds that the Reds view the German international’s qualities, including his pace and anticipation, as a viable fit to reinforce their squad.

Stuttgart are keen to retain him and are looking to renegotiate his release clause, which could rise to £52-56m, with United and Liverpool now set to battle for his signature in the summer, Fussballaten adds.

Battle

However, the Premier League giants are not alone in the race for Stiller, as Fussballdaten claims that Real Madrid and Inter Milan have both shown interest in the exciting midfielder ahead of the coming transfer window.

Over the past summer, United have been heavily linked with a move for a new midfielder, most notably an attempted late swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

They were also reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but recent reports suggest the England international is leaning towards a move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, links with Baleba have cooled in recent months, suggesting the club may have prioritised other options, with Stiller now being eyed.

Liverpool, on the other hand, look vulnerable in the middle of the park and were sliced open with ease in their recent 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Stiller would undoubtedly be a solid addition, bringing the much-needed combativeness in the middle of the park for either Liverpool or United, so it’ll be interesting to see which club signs him next summer.