Man Utd have taken concrete steps to land Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United have taken concrete steps to sign wantaway Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot but face competition from Chelsea, Calciomercato claim.

The Red Devils are prioritising a new midfielder this summer, and there has been frequent speculation linking Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong to the club.

However, Calciomercato report that Rabiot is also on the radar of United, and the club have taken ‘concrete steps’ towards landing his signature.

While Man Utd have no problem in meeting the €15 million (£13m) price tag, it is claimed that it won’t be simple to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

United will also face competition for Rabiot’s signature with the report claiming that Chelsea are also eyeing a move, while Atletico Madrid and former club Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Our view:

Rabiot was almost ever-present in the starting eleven for Juventus last term, but appears set to leave the club this summer after rejecting a new deal with a pay cut.

The France international would be a quality signing for United, considering he is superb with his tackling while he can also hold-up play and provide key passes.

The transfer fee and wage demands should not pose a concern for United, but they could miss out on signing him due to the lack of Champions League football.

Among Premier League clubs, Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the 27-year-old and they may have the edge, having qualified for the elite European competition.

Meanwhile, the west London giants are also an established outfit under manager Thomas Tuchel unlike Manchester United, who are going through another period of transition.

This could be the reasons behind Rabiot’s reluctance to join United, but the club’s hierarchy will still be hoping to lure him with a big salary hike and an assured starting spot.

United are yet to make a summer signing, but seem to be prioritising their midfield department. They have also been linked with a move for PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare lately.