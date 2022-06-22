Chelsea handed boost in signing Leeds star Raphinha

Chelsea have been handed boost in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha ahead of Arsenal this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The west London giants are aiming to bolster their attack with a couple of forwards, and their ambition could be strengthened following the loan departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Last night, Chelsea sanctioned the return of the Belgian star to Inter Milan for an initial loan fee of around £6.9 million. The Nerazzurri will cover his entire wages for next season.

This should free up valuable funds to spend in the transfer market, and Ornstein has handed incentive to the Blues by revealing that Raphinha would be open to joining the club.

His first preference continues to remain Barcelona, but the LaLiga giants are not in a position to buy him amid their financial problems. Chelsea appear his next suitable destination.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix, but Raphinha would fancy a move to Chelsea with the chance to play Champions League football and win major trophies.

Chelsea have not been linked with any high-profile strikers this summer. Instead, the focus appears on bolstering the wide attacking department ahead of next season.

An opening bid for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was knocked back this week, but the club’s hierarchy are expected to make a renewed attempt over the coming days.

It appears clear that the England international is the priority attacking target at the current point of time while Chelsea could also pursue the services of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s current deal with Barcelona expires on Jun 30. The World Cup winner has been touted for a reunion with manager Thomas Tuchel, provided he is guaranteed regular starts.

The attacking duo could be pursued for a lesser fee than the reported £60 million price tag for Raphinha. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea enter the race for his signature.

Arsenal are the only club that have made a formal bid for the former Rennes man, but their proposal is reportedly well below the asking price. Leeds are likely to reject the offer.

Raphinha bagged 11 goals and three assists from 35 Premier League games for Leeds, who were in a relegation tussle last term. He should only fare with a move to Stamford Bridge.