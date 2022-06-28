Chelsea handed boost with Raheem Sterling open to transfer

Chelsea have been handed a boost in the pursuit of Raheem Sterling with the Manchester City forward keen on joining them this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blues are interested in signing a couple of forwards during the current transfer window, and Sterling has recently emerged as the top priority for the club.

An opening bid of £21.4 million plus add-ons was rejected by City, but it appears the Blues are already planning a renewed offer for the England international.

Meanwhile, Romano claims that Sterling is now keen on moving to Stamford Bridge. Personal terms have been discussed with the former Liverpool graduate.

Our view:

Chelsea are due to part ways with Romelu Lukaku in the coming days. They have agreed to loan him to his former club Inter Milan for the 2022/23 season.

With his departure, they are set to save his entire £325,000-a-week wages. The salary recouped could be utilised to sign Sterling, who earns something similar at City.

However, Chelsea first need to finalise a transfer agreement for him, and it may not be straightforward unless they are willing to make a significant second bid.

City reportedly value Sterling between £47-52m, and they could stay firm on their valuation, considering they are set to sell Gabriel Jesus close to that figure.

The onus is on Chelsea to show more intent to secure his services. Owner Todd Boehly is likely to be involved in the negotiations after Marina Granovskaia’s exit.

Aside from Sterling, Chelsea appear keen on landing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, and they have received a potential boost over the past 24 hours.

The Frenchman has yet to be convinced by Barcelona to extend his contract beyond June 30. Chelsea are prepared to stay patient until he leaves the club.

Tuchel prefers to sign both Sterling and Dembele and sees the former as a potential number nine.