Arsenal could make concrete proposal for Theo Hernandez

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Arsenal could make a concrete proposal to sign AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez in the summer transfer window.

The London giants currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as their left-back choices under manager Mikel Arteta but the latter has been linked with a possible exit.

It is now claimed by Calciomercato that Arsenal may want a further leap in quality and they could make a ‘concrete proposal’ to sign Hernandez from the reigning Italian champions.

As per the report, Hernandez is valued between £71-80 million and Arsenal could include Zinchenko or Tierney as a makeweight to lower the overall valuation for a summer transfer.

Unlikely

Hernandez has developed into one of Europe’s best performing left-backs. This season, he has registered three goals and five assists from 33 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the French star has also been impressive with his tackling and ability to win duels. He also possesses leadership skills and he is currently the vice captain of Milan.

Hence, Arsenal could be looking at the 25-year-old closely but a transfer seems unlikely unless Tierney heads for the exit door during the summer transfer window.

Even then, he would want the assurance of a starting position which may not be possible with manager Mikel Arteta’s obvious preference for Zinchenko this campaign.

The Ukrainian star has excelled playing in the inverted left-back role and Tierney has hardly got a look in over the past few months when it comes to starting in the league.

Instead of a left-back, the onus could be on landing a right-back for Arsenal. With Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury woes, they may consider a young replacement in the summer.

Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda has been linked with a possible switch to the Emirates Stadium while Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey is another right-back on their radar.

Apart from a right-back, the London giants could focus on landing a marquee midfielder. West Ham United’s Declan Rice looks to be the priority target at the moment.